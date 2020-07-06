Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,370.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

