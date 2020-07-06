County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Hovde Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $20.92 on Monday. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

