Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,617.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $111,284.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $777,927.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,870. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

