Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $927,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $334,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

