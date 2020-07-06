Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.52.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $332,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,835.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,868,585. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.