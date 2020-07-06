Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.52.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $332,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,835.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,868,585. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,441 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,441 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc.
Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources Co
Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources Co
Axa Sells 44,800 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Axa Sells 44,800 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Cyberark Software Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Cyberark Software Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander a €3.56 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander a €3.56 Price Target
Acasti Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
Acasti Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report