Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.