Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Xilinx stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,496 shares of company stock valued at $970,903. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

