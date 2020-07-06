Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Craig Hallum

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Veritone stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg purchased 11,880 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $117,136.80. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veritone by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 11.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Veritone by 180.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Veritone by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

