Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $137.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $110.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Insiders have sold a total of 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,205,970 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after acquiring an additional 466,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after acquiring an additional 193,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $168,070,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.