Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.11 ($47.31).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €42.20 ($47.42) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($53.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.93 and its 200-day moving average is €40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.