Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.11 ($47.31).

Shares of SHL opened at €42.20 ($47.42) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($53.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.93 and its 200-day moving average is €40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

