Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,617.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $3,021,277.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,069.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $296,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,633 shares in the company, valued at $921,774.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.