Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Sell

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,459. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $4,515,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

