Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $128.42 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.