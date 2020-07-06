Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.68 Million Stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 127,773 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.