Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,747 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.68% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

