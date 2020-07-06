Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $726.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Xperi by 87.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 30.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xperi by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

