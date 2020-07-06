Storj Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.66 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Storj has a total market cap of $26.28 million and $4.66 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001749 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Poloniex, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.01795726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00170745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110565 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,264,260 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Bittrex, IDEX, Liquid, Livecoin, Radar Relay, ABCC, Upbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Liqui, IDAX, Poloniex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

