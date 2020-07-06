HUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $123.01 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.33 or 0.05089021 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001860 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 122,982,163 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

