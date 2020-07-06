ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. ARAW has a total market cap of $21,068.40 and approximately $38.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 291.6% higher against the dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.33 or 0.05089021 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

