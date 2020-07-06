Terra Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $80.78 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.01795726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00170745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110565 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 996,732,250 coins and its circulating supply is 385,081,234 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

