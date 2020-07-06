Starbase Achieves Market Cap of $540,324.85 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $540,324.85 and $212.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.33 or 0.05089021 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001860 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

