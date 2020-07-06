ZPER Trading Up 6.8% This Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $581,378.42 and $309.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Allbit and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00089120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00338160 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011648 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000523 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016297 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012015 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,710,145 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid, BitForex, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

