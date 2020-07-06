Nano (NANO) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00010382 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Kucoin and Bitinka. Nano has a market cap of $127.31 million and $5.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,202.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.09 or 0.02543750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.11 or 0.02489534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00463150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00691884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00580116 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Bitinka, CoinEx, RightBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Nanex, Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Coindeal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

