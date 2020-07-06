MASTERNET (MASH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a market cap of $6,455.19 and approximately $163.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.01795726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00170745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110565 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

