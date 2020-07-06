ATN One Day Volume Reaches $8,476.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. ATN has a market cap of $604,377.26 and approximately $8,476.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.01795726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00170745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110565 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, RightBTC, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

