Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,387.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00013856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $22,387.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,941,806 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

