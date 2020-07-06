Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $5.06 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1,915.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.33 or 0.05089021 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001860 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.