Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 229.4% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $18,022.75 and $479.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.01355082 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000836 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

