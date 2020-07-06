Skycoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.87 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $237,026.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00005357 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, Binance, C2CX and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.01795726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00170745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110565 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant, C2CX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

