Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $27.22 million and $1.61 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00020412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.33 or 0.05089021 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 40,861,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,490,950 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

