Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.01. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of TGI opened at $8.84 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $458.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

