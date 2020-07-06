Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 342.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $128.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.