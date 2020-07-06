Axa Trims Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Axa cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 198,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Southern stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.