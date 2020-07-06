Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,318. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

