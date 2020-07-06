Axa Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Axa increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,634,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,089,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

