Axa Reduces Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $196.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.28. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.21. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

