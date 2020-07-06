The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,579 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Potlatchdeltic worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $16,345,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.