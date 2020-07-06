Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

