Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $687,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

