Axa Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.36% of Patterson Companies worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 423,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 853.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 397,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.01 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

