Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.96 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 708.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,447 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,053,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,577,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

