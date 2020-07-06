Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.10% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,199,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

