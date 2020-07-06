Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Highlander Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

