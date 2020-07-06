Royal Bank of Canada Sells 55,652 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 237,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of WTFC opened at $41.98 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

