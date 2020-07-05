Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 174.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 265.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $381,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,802.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,196. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $35.53 on Friday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $600.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

