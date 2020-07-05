Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,286 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $208.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.