Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 84,799 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84,799 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $208.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.