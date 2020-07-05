Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

