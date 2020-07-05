Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells $86,177.43 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $86,177.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,021.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 18th, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 5,250 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $680,242.50.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 440 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $134.93.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after buying an additional 124,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

