State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 86,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

CORT opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

